A woman was attacked Saturday night upon opening her door at a Salina motel.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that the 34-year-old female was in a room at the Budget King Motel on North Broadway with her 30-year-old boyfriend when someone knocked on the door.

The woman opened the door and was immediately struck over the eye by a man with a metal object.

Police are looking for the known suspect in the case. The woman was treated by EMS for a gash on her forehead.