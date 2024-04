A Salina woman is facing charges for trespassing on airport property.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, 42-year-old Sindee Boumsombath was taken into custody early Thursday morning after she allegedly drove her Ford F150 onto the runway at Salina Regional Airport.

Police say she followed an airport employee through a security gate and drove onto the runway.

She’s now facing charges that could include trespassing and driving on a revoked license.