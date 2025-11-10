Woman Arrested for Battery

A Salina woman is facing a number of charges after a domestic dispute took a violent turn.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that 28-year-old Shealynn Klinkerman was taken into custody on Saturday morning after officers responded to a reported burglary in progress.

Upon arrival to the 200 block of N. Phillips, officers learned that Klinkerman had broken a window to gain access to a home and then struck a 31-year-old man inside with a broom.

Police say she resisted arrest briefly before being taken to the hospital for treatment of a cut from the broken glass. Klinkerman was booked into jail for battery, damage to property, and resisting arrest.