Woman arrested for attempted assault with a baseball bat during domestic dispute. 

Police responded to a distress call from the Marifah Inn last Tuesday around 11:00pm involving two residents who were engaged in an altercation that stemmed from a dispute.

According to Captain Jim Feldman, Police responded to a disturbance at Marifah Inn at 1846 North ninth street where a 37-year-old Amanda Myers, was yelling at a 33-year-old female victim.

The victim fled to the lobby to report harassment, until Myers intervened wielding a baseball bat. Myers allegedly swung the bat at the victim causing her to evade and seek help while Staff restrained Myers until police arrived

Myers allegedly attempted to evade officers by escaping into her room until she was apprehended by authorities.

Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and interference with law enforcement were requested against Myers.