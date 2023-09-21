Woman Arrested After Taking Children

A Salina woman was arrested Wednesday evening after she got out of jail, then went took two children away from a protective custody location where they were supposed to be staying.

Police say 21-year-old Katherine Lynn entered a home in the 1500 Block of Dover and took custody of two children, ages 1 and 3. She walked into the home without permission and took the children.

Police located Lynn, who had been arrested earlier in the day in an unrelated case, and the children a short time later. She was arrested again,.

Lynn could face charges which include:

Aggravated burglary

Aggravated interference with parental custody

Endangering a child

Violation of protection order

The children were returned to protective custody.