Woman Arrested after Erratic Behavior in Liquor Store

KSAL StaffJanuary 31, 2023

A Salina woman was taken into custody after she allegedly damaged a beer cooler at a liquor store.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 34-year-old Michelle Mitchell was arrested on Monday evening after damaging the glass door on a cooler.

Police say officers were sent to Hillside Liquor located at 1200 E. Crawford around 7pm Monday after Mitchell began acting erratically inside the store, and then threw a landscaping rock at the cooler shattering the glass.

Staff told police she also stole $45 worth of liquor before she left the store. The woman was tracked down at her home on Myer Drive and arrested.

She’s now facing charges that could include felony damage to property and theft.

