Woman Arrested After Discharging a Gun Inside a Rehabilitation Center

A Salina woman is under arrest and charged after she allegedly discharges a gun inside of a nursing and rehab center.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 31-year-old Danielle Robinson, Salina, is under arrest for allegedly shooting and then pointing a firearm at victims inside of Pinnacle Park Nursing and Rehabilitation, 2936 Georgia Ave., at 8:02 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses report hearing a loud noise prior to Robinson entering the facility. She began waiving a Ruger LCP .380 around and pointing it at several individuals. However, she put the gun down prior to the arrival of police and her arrest. One of the victims kicked the gun out of her reach.

Earlier in the evening, at 6:35 p.m., Salina Police officers had talked to Robinson at the same location after she requested the help from medics due to an altercation with a Soloman subject. She then refused to go with the medics and ran away on foot.

Officers found a shell casing in the foyer area and the west entry glass had been shot during the incident totaling in $500 worth of damage.

Robinson is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal use of a weapon and interference with a law enforcement officer.

No injuries are reported from the incident.