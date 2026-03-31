Woman Arrested After Calling 911 Nearly 70 Times

A Salina woman was arrested after calling 911 nearly 70 times, and then later fighting with police after starting a fire in her apartment.

According to Salina Police, at about 8:45 Monday night officers responded to 1800 S. Broadway in reference to Ericka Lashawn Barber calling 911 twice. Barber refused to speak with officers when they attempted to contact her.

Later, between 9:45 PM and 10:58 PM, Barber called 911 approximately 67 times. She was advised not to call 911 if there was no emergency.

At about 2:10 AM Tuesday, officers responded to Barber’s apartment due to a visible fire within the room.

Upon arrival Barber would not open the door for fire crews or officers. The door was breached and entry made.

Barber had taken items from the room and set them on fire on a windowsill burning the screen.

Barber would not comply with commands and resisted arrest. She was taken into custody and after being cleared by medical personnel transported to the jail.

There were 10 other subjects living in the complex when Barber set the fire.

Barber was booked into the Saline County Jail in reference 10 counts of Aggravated Arson, Interference with Law Enforcement, and 67 counts of Transmit/Communicate false info to request emergency service.