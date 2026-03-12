Woman Arrested After Break-In

A Salina woman was arrested after allegedly violating a protection order and forcing her way into a house.

According to Salina Police. on Wednesday officers were sent to the 900 block of Somerset Drive where a 63-year-old female was reporting someone trying to get inside the house.

Prior to police arriving, the suspect removed a screen, and when the victim opened a door to tell her to leave she forced her way inside.

Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Shelby Shaw, who was violating a protection order. They encountered her inside the residence, and when they tried to detain her she became uncooperative and began resisting before being taken into custody.

Shaw was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include: