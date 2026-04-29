Woman Arrested After Assault

A broken foot sustained during a domestic incident prompts an arrest.

Salina Police say at about midnight Wednesday officers responded to a physical domestic at a home in the 1400 block of Winona. Contact was made with a 29-year-old female who reported visiting the residence. While at the residence an argument ensued with 21-year-old Tajuanna Henderson.

During the argument a 15-year-old resident stepped between the two in an effort to keep the argument from becoming physical. Henderson then pushed the 15-year-old out of the way and began striking the 29-year-old.

The two fell to the ground and Henderson landed on the 29-year-old’s foot breaking it.

As officers arrived the two separated.

Henderson was taken into custody and could face charges which include aggravated battery.

The 29-year-old was transported to the hospital to be treated for the foot injury.