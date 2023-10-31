Woman Allegedly Strangled by Boyfriend

A domestic dispute lands a Salina man in jail.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 19-year-old Wayne Jackson was taken into custody after an argument turned violent in a home in the 1100 block of Parkwood Drive on Monday.

Police say around 6pm, Jackson was arguing with his girlfriend and became aggressive, by forcefully taking the victim’s phone out of her hand, punching a hole in a wall and pulling her by the hair.

Investigators also learned from the woman that he had allegedly strangled her in violent episode two weeks ago.

He is now facing charges that could include aggravated domestic battery, criminal restraint and damage to property.