Woman Allegedly Steals Car, Moped

Investigators are looking for a redheaded woman in connection to a couple of stolen vehicles over the weekend.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 60-year-old man and a 44-year-old man each met the suspect with similar results, each had their vehicles allegedly stolen by the white, twenty-something female with a distinctive tattoo on her chest.

Police say on Friday, the 60-year-old victim was in Oakdale Park and was approached by the woman on a bike to help her move. The man told officers he gave her a ride to his house, the two played billiards, when he went to change his clothes she allegedly grabbed the keys to his 2006 Chevy Malibu and left.

The gray 4-door is valued at $3,500 and has Kansas tag: 241 HUV.

On Saturday afternoon, police say the suspect met another man at a garage sale on S. Phillips.

She convinced the 44-year-old man to give her a ride to his home so she could take a shower and clean up. On the way he stopped off at Wholesale Liquor, 115 N. Ohio to make a purchase.

When he came back out from the store the redhead and his moped were both gone.

The 2009 Kymco is valued at $1,000 and has Kansas tag: 37 CVW.

Police say the white female was described by both men as a 5-foot-4 redhead about 150-pounds with a distinctive chest tattoo. She may also have a star tattoo on one of her legs.