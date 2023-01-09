Woman Allegedly Kicked Deputies

A Saline County woman was arrested after a disturbance in Gypsum early Sunday morning.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Keirghan Scott was taken into custody around 1am after the woman allegedly kicked a couple of deputies and tried to bite one as well.

Authorities report that Scott had an argument with a 21-year old male in a trailer park located in the 300 block of Adams Street. She later pushed a couple of neighbors who are in their 50’s before law enforcement arrived. Scott is now facing charges that could include battery and battery of law enforcement officers.

Deputies say alcohol played a role in the incident.