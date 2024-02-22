Woman Accused of Murder at Fort Riley

A Kansas woman has been charged through a criminal complaint for a shooting death that took place in a home at Fort Riley.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, court documents indicated 30-year-old Margaret E. Shafe of Fort Riley is charged with murder in the second degree for shooting and killing Greg Shafe on February 19th while on the Army Post.

Greg Shafe was a 1st Infantry Division Soldier

If convicted, Margaret Shafe faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are investigating the case.