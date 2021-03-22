Witt Jr. sent down, to open ’21 in Minors

Even before the Royals said they were being open-minded about Witt breaking camp with the big league club, the likeliest place for Witt to start the season has been Double-A, where he could play shortstop, second base and possibly even center field. The No. 2 overall Draft pick in 2019, Witt has yet to play a Minor League season above rookie ball and has played only 37 professional games in the Royals system — hitting .262 with one home run in 2019 — despite making significant strides at the alternate training site last year.