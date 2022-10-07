Salina, KS

Witnesses Sought in Theft Case

Todd PittengerOctober 7, 2022

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving theft from video game machines. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police an employee at the Pilot Travel center at 1944 N. 9th Street  discovered a Dragon’s Ascent game had been broken into sometime in the early morning hours of September 29th.  The machine was damaged and over $1300 was stolen from inside. Video surveillance shows several individuals in the game room at the time of the theft. Identification of these individuals is necessary for interviews.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individuals involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Free, case 2022-28855.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

