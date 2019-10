Wintry conditions are impacting parts of the state.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the state. Up to seven inches of snow is expected to fall in northwestern Kansas today. Snowfall amounts across Central Kansas are expected to be 1 – 3 inches. In southern Kansas only light snow is anticipated, but one-tenth of an inch of ice could lead to slick roads.

People are being urged to drive with caution and allow for extra travel time due to the road conditions.