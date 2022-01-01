Winter Storm Spreading Across Area

A winter storm is spreading a wide variety of wintry weather across the region on the first day of the new year, along with bitter cold temperatures. Roads will be very slick and hazardous.

According to the National Weather Service, snow and sleet accumulations will range from 6 inches or greater across northern Kansas, to an inch or less across southern and southeast Kansas. Strong north winds will cause blowing and drifting snow, along with reduced visibilities at times.

A mix of freezing drizzle, sleet, and freezing rain will create very slick conditions, with up to around two-tenths of an inch of ice accumulation possible across southeast Kansas.

Bitter cold wind chills of about 10 to 20 degrees below zero are expected through Sunday morning.