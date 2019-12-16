Winter Storm Causes Travel Issues

Salina, KS

Todd PittengerDecember 16, 2019

Most of the state is dealing with winter weather.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the eastern and southern part of the state today as Southern Kansas could see between two and four inches of snow. One to three inches of snow could fall in southwestern Kansas, while between five and seven inches of snow is expected in the northeastern part of the state where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect.

Snow which began late Saturday into early Sunday caused numerous travel problems. Westbound I-70 in Riley County, east of exit 313, was at a standstill for hours. Semis were having a hard time climbing the incline in that area. Many were stopped for hours.

Officials are warning drivers about slick road conditions that could impact travel again today.

Snowfall Amounts:

 

Junction City – 9 Inches

Gypsum – 7 Inches

Enterpirse – 7 Inches

Milfod – 6.5 Inches

Salina – 5 Inches

Council Grove – 5 Inches

 

Minneapolis – 4 Inches

Russell – 2 inches

 

