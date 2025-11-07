Winter Bus Pass Program Renewed

Based on its popularity, Salina area public transportation is continuing its Winter Pass to the successful CityGo “Get On & Go” program for Salina area youth ages 7-18.

According to OCCK Transportation, youth ages 7-18 will be able to purchase a “Get On & Go” Winter Youth Bus Pass for $10. The pass will be good for unlimited rides on Salina CityGo from December 1 to February 28. Youth must show the drivers their “Get On & Go” pass when they board the buses. Face masks and social distancing policies will be followed as needed.

“The Get On & Go”Winter Bus Pass is available for purchase online on November 15, 2025, at www.salinacitygo.com and Buy A Pass, with options for pick up. They will also be available at OCCK Transportation, 340 N. Santa Fe, starting November 15, 2025.

The Winter Pass will also be available digitally in the Token Transit app. All OCCK Transportation services have a digital fare option.

“We love that we have our Get On & Go program all year round now,” said Trell Grinter, Transportation Director for OCCK, Inc. “The whole program has continued to grow in popularity. We are helping kids navigate around Salina, participate in activities and community events, while using public transit, which means learning important life skills while gaining freedom and independence.”

_ _ _

For more information call OCCK Transportation at 826-1583 or go to www.salinacitygo.com.