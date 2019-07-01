Winning Weekend for Kansas Lottery Players

It was a winning weekend for some Kansas Lottery players after $36,000 in prizes were won in draw games across the state.

One $20,000 Lotto America ticket was sold in the June 29 drawing. The winning ticket was sold in the northwest region of Kansas.

The northwest region includes the following counties: Cheyenne, Sherman, Wallace, Logan, Thomas, Rawlings, Decatur, Sheridan, Gove, Norton, Graham, Trego, Phillips, Rooks, and Ellis.

Also in the June 29 drawing, there was one $4,000 Lotto America All Star Bonus winner and two $1,000 Lotto America winners. All three winning tickets were sold in the northeast region of Kansas.

The northeast region includes the following counties: Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Doniphan, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Atchison, Geary, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Osage, Douglas, Franklin, Miami, Morris and the northern half of Lyon.

In the June 28 Mega Millions drawing, one $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold in the northeast region of Kansas.

The lucky winners have 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The Kansas Lottery encourages all winners to sign the back of their tickets and to put their tickets in a safe place until they are ready to claim their prize.