Winning Start to Kansas Gambling

Sports Gambling in Kansas is off to a winning start.
According to Governor Laura Kelly;s office, the single month that sports wagering has been legal, it has generated a total of $1.3 million in revenue, including nearly $130,000 for the State of Kansas.
“These revenues reinforce what we already knew: Legal sports betting is a common-sense solution that keeps Kansans’ money in Kansas and supports Kansas businesses,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “While legal wagering is just in its infancy, these revenues will continue to grow and benefit the state over time.”
On May 12, 2022, Governor Laura Kelly signed Senate Bill 84, bipartisan legislation making it legal to wager on sports at casinos, on digital platforms, and other venues in Kansas. Sportsbooks opened in record time on September 1, with Governor Kelly placing the first legal bet.
“Sports betting has successfully kicked off in Kansas, and players could not be more excited to get in on the action,” Stephen Durrell, Executive Director of the Kansas Lottery, said. “The launch went smoothly thanks to the efforts of our casino partners, the sports wagering platforms, the KRGC, and our staff at the Kansas Lottery. We will continue to work to make sports betting in Kansas safe, secure, and fun for all players as we expand and grow.”
Sports Wagering Revenues
Casino Facility
Platforms
Revenues
State Share
Kansas Star
FanDuel
$207,722
$20,772
Hollywood
Barstool Sports
$762,305
$76,230
Kansas Crossing
BetMGM, Caesar’s, PointsBet
$326,147
$32,615
Boot Hill
DraftKings
$ –
$ –
Totals
$1,296,174
$129,617
Revenues reported by the Kansas Lottery are from settled and completed bets and don’t account for ‘future wagers’ placed like the Super Bowl, World Series, or MVP awards. Facilities or platforms presenting a zero-revenue are due to promotional play and player acquisition, in which those platform providers are responsible for payment until there is net positive revenue.