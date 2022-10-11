Salina, KS

Now: 61 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 88 ° | Lo: 61 °

Winning Start to Kansas Gambling

Todd PittengerOctober 11, 2022

Sports Gambling in Kansas is off to a winning start.

According to Governor Laura Kelly;s office, the single month that sports wagering has been legal, it has generated a total of $1.3 million in revenue, including nearly $130,000 for the State of Kansas.

“These revenues reinforce what we already knew: Legal sports betting is a common-sense solution that keeps Kansans’ money in Kansas and supports Kansas businesses,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “While legal wagering is just in its infancy, these revenues will continue to grow and benefit the state over time.”

On May 12, 2022, Governor Laura Kelly signed Senate Bill 84, bipartisan legislation making it legal to wager on sports at casinos, on digital platforms, and other venues in Kansas. Sportsbooks opened in record time on September 1, with Governor Kelly placing the first legal bet.

“Sports betting has successfully kicked off in Kansas, and players could not be more excited to get in on the action,” Stephen Durrell, Executive Director of the Kansas Lottery, said. “The launch went smoothly thanks to the efforts of our casino partners, the sports wagering platforms, the KRGC, and our staff at the Kansas Lottery. We will continue to work to make sports betting in Kansas safe, secure, and fun for all players as we expand and grow.”

Sports Wagering Revenues
As of Month Ending September 30, 2022

Casino Facility

Platforms

Revenues

State Share

Kansas Star

FanDuel

$207,722

 $20,772

Hollywood

Barstool Sports

$762,305

 $76,230

Kansas Crossing

BetMGM, Caesar’s, PointsBet

$326,147

 $32,615

Boot Hill

DraftKings

$  –

 $  –

Totals

$1,296,174

$129,617

Revenues reported by the Kansas Lottery are from settled and completed bets and don’t account for ‘future wagers’ placed like the Super Bowl, World Series, or MVP awards. Facilities or platforms presenting a zero-revenue are due to promotional play and player acquisition, in which those platform providers are responsible for payment until there is net positive revenue.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Winning Start to Kansas Gambling

Sports Gambling in Kansas is off to a winning start. According to Governor Laura Kelly;s office, th...

October 11, 2022 Comments

$1 Million Grant to Salina Mental H...

Top News

October 10, 2022

Wednesday Candidate Forum Planned

Kansas News

October 10, 2022

Public Art Input Sought

Kansas News

October 10, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Winning Start to Kansas G...
October 11, 2022Comments
Wednesday Candidate Forum...
October 10, 2022Comments
Public Art Input Sought
October 10, 2022Comments
High-End Welding Equipmen...
October 10, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra