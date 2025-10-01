Wings Over Salina

Precision and power are on display in the skies over the Salina Regional Airport this week. Around 100 top aerobatic pilots are back in Salina to compete in the 2025 U.S. National Aerobatic Championships.

Shad Coulson, International Aerobatic Club’s contest director tells KSAL News that each pilot performs at least three routines that begin with a pre-planned set of maneuvers.

Competitors must execute prescribed maneuvers as part of an overall performance. It places high demands on both the pilot and aircraft to be at their best.

Pilots compete in five categories, according to International Aerobatic Club materials – Primary, Sportsman, Intermediate, Advanced, and Unlimited in both power and glider aerobatics. Pilots in each category fly at least three routines:

Known: where all competitors fly a pre-published set of maneuvers.

Unknown: maneuvers are presented to the pilot 12 hours before.

Freestyle: pilots create their own routine based on maneuvers allowed in their category.

All routines are scored by judges, and those posting the highest scores in each category are named national champions. Top finishers in the advanced category will earn berths on the U.S. Unlimited Aerobatic Team that will compete in the 2025 World Aerobatic Championships. Pilots take flight September 28 through October 3 at the Salina Regional Airport.

Public viewing during the event will be available at Fossett Plaza, 2035 Beechcraft Road. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/shad-on-fans.mp3

Photos courtesy: U.S. National Aerobatic Championships