Re-Imagined, Re-Branded, Wine Walk

A popular Salina Downtown event is being re-imagined, and re-branded.

According to Salina Downtown, the event formerly known as the SaWINEa Wine Walk is transforming into the all-new Sip & Stroll Salina:Wine, Brews & Bites on the Bricks. It will take place Saturday, October 18th, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the heart of Downtown Salina.

This fall event is expanding beyond just wine to include local breweries, appetizers from top restaurants, unique vendor booths, live music, and more.

Guests will stroll the beautiful streets of Downtown Salina while sipping on featured selections from local wineries like Shiloh Vineyard, Smoky Hill Winery, and The Cellar. Beer lovers will enjoy craft pours from Blue Skye Brewery, Fly Boy Brewery, The Farm & The Odd Fellows, and curated brews featured at The Garage.

The culinary experience continues with bites and small plates from local favorites including Blue Skye

Brewery, Barolo Grille, Martinelli’s Little Italy, and Yaya’s Euro Bistro.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 3rd, at 9:00 AM.

General Admission: $65 – Includes commemorative rocks style glass, entry to the event and tastings at

all stops and drinks at The Cellar & The Garage, as well as the wonderful appetizers from 4 local restaurants.

museum. (Note: You can sample beer at The Garage without the upgrade, but museum access requires the

$75 ticket.)

Don’t miss this evening of sipping, sampling, and strolling through all that Downtown Salina has to offer. Whether you’re a wine enthusiast, craft beer fan, foodie, or just love supporting local – there’s something for everyone at Sip & Stroll Salina.

