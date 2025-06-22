It’s a windy, wheat harvest in Kansas as producers roll back into their fields after rain put a pause on operations last week. KSAL’s Harvest Fest is underway and we caught up with crews hauling wheat into the Ellsworth Co-op at Kanopolis.

Kendra Ploutz was driving the grain truck while her husband Shawn cut wheat on Friday. “It’s been slow going and we’re trying to avoid mud,” Kendra said.

The couple was pleasantly surprised however, with the crop’s yield, “You know what – the bushels are coming in. We’ve had decent test weights and we’ve had good bushels so we’ll take it.”

According to Kristy Rodriguez with the Ellsworth Co-op at Kanopolis , as of Friday evening producers had delivered about 15,000 bushels to the elevator. Test weights were averaging 58 to 59 while moisture content was measured at 10 to 11 percent.

KSAL will be broadcasting live and handing out pizza and cold drinks again on Monday, June 23 at the Delphos Co-op from 11am to 1pm for Harvest Fest.