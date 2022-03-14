Salina, KS

Windshield Wipers, Gas Caps Messed With In Burglary

KSAL StaffMarch 14, 2022

A burglary of an SUV in a Salina neighborhood was connected to reports of about 50 other vehicles that were messed with that same night.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Friday night into Saturday morning, a wedding ring and battery charger were taken from a 2014 Ford Escape in the 2500 block of Dunnwood Drive. The 55-year-old owner said he came home Friday night and parked the vehicle in his driveway. The next morning, his wife found the windshield wipers were lifted, the gas cap was off and the ring and charger were missing. The wipers were also damaged.  The total in losses and damage is estimated at $3,160.

Forrester said that numerous other vehicles in the area also had their windshield wipers and gas caps tampered with. Police are searching for video footage to be able to track down the suspect(s).

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

