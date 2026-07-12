Red, White & BBQ to Celebrate America 250

Salina Downtown is keeping the America 250 celebration going. All are invited to a festive Red, White & BBQ this Saturday, July 18th, in honor of America’s 250th birthday.

Organizers say this family-friendly event will feature something for everyone including live music, classic yard games, and face painting for the kids which are all free to the public. Entertainment includes performances from Cash Hollistah and Everyday Lights.

Come hungry, because a delicious meal will be prepared by Seraphim Bread and cupcakes by Bibliophile’s Kitchen with tickets available for purchase.

Water will come with each ticket but Canyon Cocktails will be there mixing up their drinks for an additional fee.

Tickets for the meal can be bought here ahead of time, which is highly encouraged, or at the event based on availability. Each meal ticket will include a cupcake.

Come celebrate 250 years of America with the community at the Red, White & BBQ in Downtown Salina this coming Saturday, July 18th, in Campbell plaza from 5pm – 9pm.

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Image via Salina Downtown