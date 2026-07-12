Salina Insurance Agency Expands to Texas

An insurance agency which has been in Salina for over a half-century is expanding its reach.

Iron Insurance Partners has entered onto a strategic partnership with Grimes Insurance Agency, an insurance agency in Lubbock Texas, with deep roots in its community and a long-standing reputation for client service.

According to Iron Insurance Partners, the partnership marks an important milestone, extending its footprint beyond Kansas while remaining committed to the values that have guided the organization since its beginning: strong relationships, local decision-making, and doing right by clients.

“This is an exciting step forward for our organization,” said Shawn Myers, CEO of Iron Insurance Partners. “We’ve always believed that growth should strengthen local agencies, not replace them. Grimes Insurance Agency has built an outstanding reputation, and our goal is to support that success while creating additional opportunities for clients, employees, and communities on both sides of the partnership”.

Grimes Insurance Agency will continue operating under its established name, leadership, and local identity. Clients will continue working with the same trusted team they know today, while gaining access to expanded resources, broader carrier relationships, and the collective

strength of a larger organization. The Texas agency will serve as the foundation for the organization’s continued growth throughout

Texas, creating new opportunities to support businesses, families, and communities across the state while maintaining the local-first approach that defines both organizations.

The announcement also reflects the continued evolution of Iron Insurance Partners from a Kansas-based brokerage into a growing regional insurance organization. With offices spanning multiple communities and a strategy centered on partnering with strong independent agencies, the organization continues to invest in long-term growth while preserving the hometown relationships that clients value most.

“We’re proud of our Kansas roots and always will be,” said Shawn Myers. “At the same time, we’re building something larger. We’re proving that an agency can grow, expand, and compete at a higher level without losing sight of the communities and relationships that made it successful in the first place. Growth only matters if it helps us serve people better. This partnership strengthens our ability to advocate for clients, provide more solutions, and continue investing in the communities we call home”.

Unlike traditional consolidation models that often eliminate local identities, Iron Insurance Partners focuses on supporting agencies that want to maintain their legacy, leadership, and community presence while gaining access to additional resources and scale. The partnership represents another step in the organization’s long-term vision of building a network of community-focused agencies that combine local expertise with broader capabilities and resources.

Iron Insurance Partners is an independent insurance brokerage serving individuals, families, farms, and businesses. With multiple office locations, broad access to insurance markets and a commitment to personalized local service, the agency combines hometown relationships backed by the strength and resources of a growing independent brokerage. As the agency continues to grow, its focus remains investing in people, strengthening communities, and protecting what matters most.