Commissioners to Discuss Water, Cozy Case

Salina City Commissioners will consider a water relief plan pilot program, and among other things will also recess into a couple of different executive sessions during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.

Commissioned held a Study Session on July 1st to discuss ongoing water quality concerns in portions of the City’s water distribution system. Plans include letting bids for replacement of water mains on Dover Street, 10th Street, 11th Street, and Larson Avenue in late August and awarding the bid to a contractor as quickly as practical in the fall of 2026. Staff has also been developing an administrative framework to provide monetary relief to residents experiencing verified water quality impacts associated with the public water system. The objective of this policy would be to provide relief for the Water Base Charge, Water Usage Charge, and State Water Fee that appear on monthly billing statements. Residents who are determined to qualify under the policy would be eligible for retroactive rebate of covered water charges back to January 1, 2026, and would continue to receive temporary rate relief until testing and operational review indicate that conditions have sufficiently improved.

The executive sessions will include one to discuss the potential acquisition of specific real estate, and the second to discuss with special legal counsel the subject of legal considerations relating to the Cozy Inn vs. City of Salina case. Possible action will follow each session.