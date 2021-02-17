Window Shattered and Property Stolen From Car

A burglar smashes a car’s window and then steals some property inside.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2019 Toyota Avalon, belonging to Julie Effenbeck, 54, Salina, was broken in to between 1:45 p.m. and 5 p.m., Tuesday.

The vehicle was parked in the 100 block of S. Santa Fe Ave. during the burglary. The driver’s side window has an approximately eight inch by four inch hole in the glass from where the burglar gained entry. The burglar then took a passport radar detector and Kate Spade sunglasses.

Total loss, including damage, is $1,050.