Window Broken Out, Merchandise Stolen From Liquor Store

Jeremy BohnMarch 8, 2021

Police are investigating a burglary at a Salina liquor store where the window had been broken out and some alcohol stolen.

Saline Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that two subjects broke a window at Laura’s Liquor, 1600 E. Iron Ave., at 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities found broken glass in the parking lot on the north side of the building and saw an 8 foot by 5 foot window shattered with a hole in the glass. The subjects were not able to enter the business through the hole, however, they were able to reach inside through the hole and grabbed two bottles of liquor off of a shelf.

Total loss and damage is listed at $1,310.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

