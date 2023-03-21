Wind Whips Grass Fires

Strong wind is to blame for causing a couple of large grass fires, in Kingman County and in Riley County.

The Kingman County fire started near Highway 54 and 110th Road and spread north. Thee fire was three miles long and three miles wide and burned about 1,500 acres.

The Riley County fire threatened more than a dozen homes after it started in the median of Highway 177 near Deep Creek Road in the southern part of the county. It spread quickly to surrounding areas and burned about 300-400 acres.

The Kansas Forest Service contracted aircraft made water drops coordinated by personnel on scene.

No homes were destroyed and no injuries were reported.