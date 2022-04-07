Wind Wreaks Havoc Across Area

No serious injuries are reported after high wind wreaked havoc Thursday on Kansas roads.

State officials said at least two semi tractor-trailers were knocked over, one on I-70 just east of Salina and another on U.S. Highway 83 in Sheridan County.

In the crash near Salina, a truck driver from Beloit was transported to the hospital after a tractor-trailer truck he was driving toppled in the wind.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 62-year-old Curtis Musgrove was driving a 2017 Freightliner headed east on Interstate 70 in the right hand lane. A strong gust of wind pushed the tractor toward the South. The semi overturned onto its passenger side.

Musgrove was complaining of pain and was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The crash happened during the noon hour Thursday on I 70 two miles east of the Ohio Street exit in Saline County.

Officials say gusts of up to 70 mph were recorded near Hill City, Goodland, Winona, Trenton and several other areas. In the Salina the peak wind gust was 58 miles per hour.

Photo via Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner