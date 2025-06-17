Wind Roars Across Area

Damage is reported after strong storms moved across the area overnight. The storms produced damaging wind and heavy rain.

According to the National Weather Service, 101 MPH wind was clocked at the Eisenhower national Airport in Wichita, 91 MPH wind in the Tescott area, 89 MPH wind in the Hutchinson area, and 62 MPH wind in the Salina area.

Trees, street lights, power poles, and power lines were down in some areas. A car wash in the Saint Francis area collapsed in the high wind, and a large tree fell on a home in Wichita.

Severe thunderstorms are possible again Tuesday afternoon across the area, especially between I-70 and US-400..