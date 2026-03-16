Wind Roars Across Area

Wind gusting over 70-miles-per-hour caused issues across Kansas Sunday.

There were reports of downed limbs, downed power lines, and even roof damage in some areas. The wind is also blamed for causing two separate crashes involving semis along Interstate 70.

Breezy and chilly weather looks to continue through Monday.

Well above average temperatures climbing into the 80s to near 90 degrees are expected by mid to late week, with no precipitation expected.

Peak Wind Gusts