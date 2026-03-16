Wind Roars Across Area

Wind gusting over 70-miles-per-hour caused issues across Kansas Sunday.
There were reports of downed limbs, downed power lines, and even roof damage in some areas. The wind is also blamed for causing two separate crashes involving semis along Interstate 70.
Breezy and chilly weather looks to continue through Monday.
Well above average temperatures climbing into the 80s to near 90 degrees are expected by mid to late week, with no precipitation expected.
Peak Wind Gusts
- 78 MPH 1 NE Hardtner, Barber County
- 75 MPH 9 WSW Winona, Logan County
- 72 MPH 2 ENE Colby, Thomas County
- 72 MPH 3 W Bloom, Ford County
- 71 MPH 8 N Marienthal, Wichita County
- 70 MPH 9 WSW Winona, Logan County
- 70 MPH 2 ESE Quinter, Gove County
- 67 MPH 1 ENE Garden City, Finney County
- 67 MPH 2 N Lakin, Kearny County
- 66 MPH 1 NE Johnson City, Stanton County
- 65 MPH 1 W Canton, McPherson County
- 63 MPH 5 NNW Salina, Saline County
- 63 MPH Wichita Eisenhower Airport, Sedgwick County
- 63 MPH 7 SSW Westfall, Ellsworth COunty
- 62 MPH Newton Airport, Harvey County
- 62 MPH 6 ENE Kanopolis, Ellsworth County
- 62 MPH Russell Airport, Russell County