Wind Pushed Fire Destroys Barn

Authorities are reminding citizens to be on guard against fire, even when burn permits have been granted.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that a couple of controlled burns led to damaged property on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say around 3:40pm a brush pile in the 400 block of E. Water Well Road was burned and left after the owner thought the fire was extinguished. Embers reignited the pile and burned a couple more wood piles near some out buildings before Rural Fire District #2 arrived and quelled the blaze.

Fire burns grass on E. Water Well

A barn is a total loss in southwest Saline County after the wind switched directions and set a barn ablaze in the the 9500 block of Forsse Road.

Deputies report the property owner was burning a grass field around 4pm when the wind switched and sent embers onto the roof. The owner did not have enough hose to reach the top of the structure. A Ford F150 was also damaged in the fire. Loss is listed at $15,000.

Fire crews from Rural Fire Department #6, #2 and Marquette were on the scene to put the fire out.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office