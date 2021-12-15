Wind Causing Problems Across Area

Historic strong wind is causing damage across Kansas.

Wind in excess of 80 mph has been clocked in some areas, including 82 mph wind in Salina just before 3:00.

Multiple vehicles have blown over on roads and highways, including Intestate 70 and Interstate 135. Trees, branches, power lines, and and power poles are down in multiple areas as well.

Further west in Sheridan County evacuations were going on because of an un-contained wildfire.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning through this evening. There are also advisories for blowing dust.

Interstate 70 was closed from Russell to the Colorado border due to a combination of wind, visibility, and blown over vehicles.