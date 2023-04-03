Salina, KS

Wind Causes Fire Danger

Todd PittengerApril 3, 2023

Strong wind on Tuesday, combined with low humidity and dry conditions, have authorities warning of high fire danger.

According to the National Weather Service, strong southerly to southwesterly winds are expected for much of the area on Tuesday. 45 to 60 mph wind gusts are expected.

Blowing dust from these strong winds will likely cause visibility reductions. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday evening and night across eastern Kansas. The strongest activity will be capable of large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and perhaps an isolated tornado.

 

