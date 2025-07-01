Win $300 at Spelling Showdown

If the spelling contest was one of your favorite days at school – the Salina Public Library has a night planned for you!

SPL’s Head of Fundraising Alison Walker tells KSAL News that teams are gearing up to take the stage and S P E L L.

The high energy Adult Spelling Bee Showdown, presented by Hutton is set for Saturday, July 19, 6:30 p.m. at the Salina Public Library. Teams of four will face off in a bracket-style tournament, battling it out one word at a time.

The event is free to attend, and $25 per person to compete, which includes a custom t-shirt and food and drink during the contest. The top three teams will take home prizes, including a grand prize of $300 in Smoky Hill Silver!

All proceeds support Salina Public Library’s Re-Imagining Our Library campaign, an initiative to create a more innovative, inclusive space for kids and families. This event is made possible by local sponsors, participants, and community members, with special thanks to Hutton Design + Build, the event’s Queen Bee Sponsor.

There will be concessions, crowd engagement, and a whole hive of fun. So gather your friends, challenge a rival team, or just come enjoy the buzz. Bee there or bee square.