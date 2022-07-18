Wilson Man Convicted of Child Sex Crimes

A man from the Ellsworth County community of Wilso has been convicted of child sex crimes under the Kansas version of Jessica’s Law.

According to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, 36-year-old Jason Cunningham was found guilty late Friday by an Ellsworth County jury of two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, one count of attempted aggravated criminal sodomy, one count of attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of indecent liberties with a child, one count of aggravated intimidation of a victim, and two counts of promoting obscenity to a minor. The jury acquitted the defendant on other counts.

Investigators said the crimes occurred between 2014 and 2020 and involved two minor children.

A sentencing date for Cunningham has not yet been set.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Northeast Child Victim Task force with the assistance from additional KBI agents, the Wilson Police Department and the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office.