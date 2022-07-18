Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 111 ° | Lo: 71 °

Wilson Man Convicted of Child Sex Crimes

Todd PittengerJuly 18, 2022

A man from the Ellsworth County community of Wilso has been convicted of child sex crimes under the Kansas version of Jessica’s Law.

According to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, 36-year-old Jason Cunningham was found guilty late Friday by an Ellsworth County jury of two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, one count of attempted aggravated criminal sodomy, one count of attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of indecent liberties with a child, one count of aggravated intimidation of a victim, and two counts of promoting obscenity to a minor. The jury acquitted the defendant on other counts.

Investigators said the crimes occurred between 2014 and 2020 and involved two minor children.

A sentencing date for Cunningham has not yet been set.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Northeast Child Victim Task force with the assistance from additional KBI agents, the Wilson Police Department and the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Saline County COVID Spread is High ...

COVID cases locally are beginning to spike again. The transmission rate of COVID is Saline County ha...

July 18, 2022 Comments

Senior LPGA Debuts at Salina Countr...

Sports News

July 18, 2022

Wilson Man Convicted of Child Sex C...

Kansas News

July 18, 2022

Search for Pursuit Suspect Ongoing

Kansas News

July 18, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Wilson Man Convicted of C...
July 18, 2022Comments
Search for Pursuit Suspec...
July 18, 2022Comments
Man With Multiple Warrant...
July 18, 2022Comments
Accident on I-135 Sends O...
July 18, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra