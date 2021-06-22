Salina, KS

Now: 88 °

Currently: Fair and Breezy

Hi: 90 ° | Lo: 66 °

Willie Nelson Coming to Salina

Todd PittengerJune 22, 2021

He is on the road again. And he is making a tour stop in Salina. Willie Nelson is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

According to the venue, Willie Nelson and Family will perform on Tuesday, August 17th.

With a seven-decade career, Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force. His creative endeavors as well as new songs and performances that add to his classic catalog, find Willie Nelson rolling at an artistic peak, writing and singing and playing with the seasoned wit and wisdom that comes from the road.

Tickets to see Willie Nelson and Family at the Stiefel Theater start at $96 and go on sale Friday.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Driver Suffers Seizure, SUV Hits Ho...

A Salina man's medical issue, causes him to lose control of his SUV and hit a house. Police Capta...

June 22, 2021 Comments

Willie Nelson Coming to Salina

Top News

June 22, 2021

Officer Recovering after Shooting

Kansas News

June 22, 2021

Authorities Conduct Human Trafficki...

Kansas News

June 22, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Driver Suffers Seizure, S...
June 22, 2021Comments
Officer Recovering after ...
June 22, 2021Comments
Authorities Conduct Human...
June 22, 2021Comments
Augusta Man Indicted for ...
June 22, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices