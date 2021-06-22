Willie Nelson Coming to Salina

He is on the road again. And he is making a tour stop in Salina. Willie Nelson is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

According to the venue, Willie Nelson and Family will perform on Tuesday, August 17th.

With a seven-decade career, Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force. His creative endeavors as well as new songs and performances that add to his classic catalog, find Willie Nelson rolling at an artistic peak, writing and singing and playing with the seasoned wit and wisdom that comes from the road.

Tickets to see Willie Nelson and Family at the Stiefel Theater start at $96 and go on sale Friday.