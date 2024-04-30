Williamson named KCAC Baseball Player of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. – Jacob Williamson of No. 20 Kansas Wesleyan University has earned the KCAC Baseball Player of the Week honors, the conference office announced Monday. Student-athletes were selected for their performances from April 22-28 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.

Player of the Week

Jacob Williamson – #20 Kansas Wesleyan University

5-11 | Jr. | OF | Reno, Nev.

WIlliamson had an impressive series against Avila to end the regular season. In three games, he went 10-of-15 at the plate, hitting two doubles and five homers as the Coyotes set a new KCAC and school record for conference wins with 32. He also drove in nine runs. He was phenomenal in the series opener with five hits, leading off the game with a homer on the first pitch of the game, driving in three in the game, and then finished up with a 4-4 effort with four RBI and four runs scored. All these offensive numbers came from the leadoff spot in the lineup. This is the second time this season Williamson has been named the KCAC Baseball Player of the Week.

Hitting g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb k sb cs avg obp slg Apr 26 at Avila (MO) W, 18-9 * 1 7 3 5 1 0 2 3 0 2 1 0 .714 .714 1.714 Apr 26 at Avila (MO) W, 16-8 * 1 4 2 1 0 0 1 2 1 1 0 0 .250 .400 1.000 Apr 27 at Avila (MO) W, 16-3 * 1 4 4 4 1 0 2 4 0 0 0 0 1.000 1.000 2.750 Conference 3 15 9 10 2 0 5 9 1 3 1 0 .667 .706 1.800 Overall 3 15 9 10 2 0 5 9 1 3 1 0 .667 .706 1.800

Extended Hitting g hbp sf sh tb xbh hdp go fo go/fo pa Apr 26 at Avila (MO) W, 18-9 * 1 0 0 0 12 3 0 0 0 – 7 Apr 26 at Avila (MO) W, 16-8 * 1 0 0 0 4 1 0 0 2 0.00 5 Apr 27 at Avila (MO) W, 16-3 * 1 1 0 0 11 3 0 0 0 – 5 Conference 3 1 0 0 27 7 0 0 2 0.00 17 Overall 3 1 0 0 27 7 0 0 2 0.00 17

Fielding g tc po a e fpct dp sba rcs rcs% pb ci Apr 26 at Avila (MO) W, 18-9 * 1 4 4 0 0 1.000 0 0 0 – 0 0 Apr 26 at Avila (MO) W, 16-8 * 1 2 1 1 0 1.000 0 0 0 – 0 0 Apr 27 at Avila (MO) W, 16-3 * 1 1 1 0 0 1.000 0 0 0 – 0 0 Conference 3 7 6 1 0 1.000 0 0 0 – 0 0 Overall 3 7 6 1 0 1.000 0 0 0 – 0 0

Previous Winners:

Week 1 (Jan. 29): Jarrett Brannen , Kansas Wesleyan (Pitcher) | Carlos Rodriguez, Friends (Player)

, Kansas Wesleyan (Pitcher) | Carlos Rodriguez, Friends (Player) Week 2 (Feb. 5): David Lira, Sterling (Pitcher) | Dustin Chartrand, Sterling (Player)

Week 3 (Feb. 12): Zack Melendez, Ottawa (Pitcher) | Taylor McLeod, Evangel (Player)

Week 4 (Feb. 19): Ryan Sandoval , Kansas Wesleyan (Pitcher) | Andrew Dutro, Sterling (Player)

, Kansas Wesleyan (Pitcher) | Andrew Dutro, Sterling (Player) Week 5 (Feb. 27): Zack Melendez, Ottawa (Pitcher) | Johnny Vulcano, Ottawa (Player)

Week 6 (March 6): Alex Walton, Avila (Pitcher) | Marcelo Aguirre, Tabor (Player)

Week 7 (March 11): Francisco Moscoso, Friends (Pitcher) | Trotter Boston, Tabor (Player)

Week 8 (March 18): Daniel Jaime, Friends (Pitcher) | Javier Marcial, Oklahoma Wesleyan (Player)

Week 9 (March 26): Kellen Brothers, Oklahoma Wesleyan (Pitcher) | Jacob Williamson , Kansas Wesleyan (Player)

, Kansas Wesleyan (Player) Week 10 (April 1): Payton Tinkler, Tabor (Pitcher) | Tyler Favretto , Kansas Wesleyan (Player)

, Kansas Wesleyan (Player) Week 11 (April 8): Ian Heck, York (Pitcher) | Adrian Villalobos , Kansas Wesleyan (Player)

, Kansas Wesleyan (Player) Week 12 (April 17): Francisco Moscoso, Friends (Pitcher) | Tyler Favretto , Kansas Wesleyan (Player)

, Kansas Wesleyan (Player) Week 13 (April 22): Brett Maddock , Kansas Wesleyan (Pitcher) | Peyton Starr, McPherson (Player)

ABOUT EQUITY BANK – THE OFFICIAL BANK OF THE KANSAS COLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Equity Bank is a community bank with 67 bank locations throughout Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, including its home office in Wichita, Kansas. Equity Bank offers a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, and treasury management services, all specialized and delivered with entrepreneurial spirit. Equity Bank’s parent company, Equity Bancshares, Inc., publicly trades on the Nasdaq global Select Market under the ticker symbol ‘EQBK.’ Learn more at www.equitybank.com.

Equity Bank Social Media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram