Williamson earns KCAC Basetball weekly honor

It was a huge week for Williamson, as he helped lead KWU to a sweep over York. He was 3 of 6 with a double and drove in 3 runs against York in their first game, as KWU came from behind to win in extra innings. In that first contest, Williamson had a 2-run double as KWU started its comeback after trailing 8-3, and had a RBI single in the 10th to push the lead out to 13-10. In game 2, he went 4 of 5 with a double and a triple, hitting the RBI triple in the sixth to fuel KWU’s comeback as it was 6-3 York at that point, and added a double to keep the line moving as part of KWU’s 10-run 7th inning for the win. In the final game of the series, Williamson went 3 of 5 and added two more RBIs in the blowout win over York. Hitting g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb k sb cs avg obp slg Mar 21 at York (NE) W, 13-11 * 1 6 1 3 1 0 0 3 1 0 0 0 .500 .571 .667 Mar 21 at York (NE) W, 14-8 * 1 5 1 4 1 1 0 1 0 1 2 0 .800 .800 1.400 Mar 23 at York (NE) W, 16-2 * 1 5 2 3 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 .600 .600 .600 Conference 3 16 4 10 2 1 0 6 1 1 2 0 .625 .647 .875 Overall 3 16 4 10 2 1 0 6 1 1 2 0 .625 .647 .875 Extended Hitting g hbp sf sh tb xbh hdp go fo go/fo pa Mar 21 at York (NE) W, 13-11 * 1 0 0 0 4 1 0 0 3 0.00 7 Mar 21 at York (NE) W, 14-8 * 1 0 0 0 7 2 0 0 0 – 5 Mar 23 at York (NE) W, 16-2 * 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 1 1.00 5 Conference 3 0 0 0 14 3 0 1 4 0.25 17 Overall 3 0 0 0 14 3 0 1 4 0.25 17 Fielding g tc po a e fpct dp sba rcs rcs% pb ci Mar 21 at York (NE) W, 13-11 * 1 3 3 0 0 1.000 0 0 0 – 0 0 Mar 21 at York (NE) W, 14-8 * 1 0 0 0 0 – 0 0 0 – 0 0 Mar 23 at York (NE) W, 16-2 * 1 0 0 0 0 – 0 0 0 – 0 0 Conference 3 3 3 0 0 1.000 0 0 0 – 0 0 Overall 3 3 3 0 0 1.000 0 0 0 – 0 0 of (RV) Kansas Wesleyan University has earned the KCAC Baseball Player of the Week honor, the conference office announced Tuesday. Student-athletes in the KCAC Player of the Week program are selected for their performances from March 18-24 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank It was a huge week for Williamson, as he helped lead KWU to a sweep over York. He was 3 of 6 with a double and drove in 3 runs against York in their first game, as KWU came from behind to win in extra innings. In that first contest, Williamson had a 2-run double as KWU started its comeback after trailing 8-3, and had a RBI single in the 10th to push the lead out to 13-10. In game 2, he went 4 of 5 with a double and a triple, hitting the RBI triple in the sixth to fuel KWU’s comeback as it was 6-3 York at that point, and added a double to keep the line moving as part of KWU’s 10-run 7th inning for the win. In the final game of the series, Williamson went 3 of 5 and added two more RBIs in the blowout win over York.