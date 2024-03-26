Williamson earns KCAC Basetball weekly honor

3/26/2024 | Baseball
Jacob Williamson of (RV) Kansas Wesleyan University has earned the KCAC Baseball Player of the Week honor, the conference office announced Tuesday. Student-athletes in the KCAC Player of the Week program are selected for their performances from March 18-24 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.
It was a huge week for Williamson, as he helped lead KWU to a sweep over York. He was 3 of 6 with a double and drove in 3 runs against York in their first game, as KWU came from behind to win in extra innings. In that first contest, Williamson had a 2-run double as KWU started its comeback after trailing 8-3, and had a RBI single in the 10th to push the lead out to 13-10. In game 2, he went 4 of 5 with a double and a triple, hitting the RBI triple in the sixth to fuel KWU’s comeback as it was 6-3 York at that point, and added a double to keep the line moving as part of KWU’s 10-run 7th inning for the win. In the final game of the series, Williamson went 3 of 5 and added two more RBIs in the blowout win over York.