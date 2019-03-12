Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Light Rain

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 53 °

Williams Named KCAC Softball Player of the Week

KWU Athletics ReleaseMarch 12, 2019

WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan’s Anna Grace Williams (FR/Crandall, Texas) was selected as the KCAC Softball Player of the Week for her efforts during the week of March 4-10. The conference player of the week program is administered by the conference sports information directors and is announced by the conference office.

Williams was key in helping the Coyotes to a doubleheader sweep of Evangel, improving KWU’s record to 7-5 overall heading into Monday’s contests with Houston-Victoria in Texas.

Williams did it all for the Coyotes in a doubleheader with Evangel. She hit .667 for the doubleheader with six hits, which included a double and homer. Her homer was a grand slam during an 8-run inning in the second game. She went 4-for-4 in the game with four RBIs. She also stole a base. Not only did she hit the ball well, she pitched well too. She went the distance in the 9-1 run-rule game, allowing one run on five hits while striking out five batters.

The Coyotes are 7-7 overall after Monday’s losses to Houston-Victoria. Wesleyan plays again on Wednesday against Huston-Tillotson in Austin, Texas before returning to Kansas to hopefully play the home opener scheduled on Saturday against Benedictine.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Watros Earns KCAC Baseball Player of the Week...

March 12, 2019 9:44 am

KWU Women Fall to Hot Shooting Ozarks in NAIA...

March 8, 2019 8:54 am

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 3-4

March 5, 2019 10:50 am

LET’S DANCE: KWU Women Receive At-large...

February 28, 2019 12:14 am

Latest Stories

Top News

River Festival Announces Headliners

The headliner acts for the Smoky Hill River Festival have been announced. According to Salina Art...

March 12, 2019 Comments

Watros Earns KCAC Baseball Player o...

Sports News

March 12, 2019

Williams Named KCAC Softball Player...

Sports News

March 12, 2019

High Wind, Heavy Rain Possible

Top News

March 12, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Youth Archery Instructors...
March 12, 2019Comments
Plane Crashes Into House
March 12, 2019Comments
Saline County Most Wanted...
March 11, 2019Comments
Two Trucks and a Trailer ...
March 11, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH