Williams Named KCAC Softball Player of the Week

WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan’s Anna Grace Williams (FR/Crandall, Texas) was selected as the KCAC Softball Player of the Week for her efforts during the week of March 4-10. The conference player of the week program is administered by the conference sports information directors and is announced by the conference office.

Williams was key in helping the Coyotes to a doubleheader sweep of Evangel, improving KWU’s record to 7-5 overall heading into Monday’s contests with Houston-Victoria in Texas.

Williams did it all for the Coyotes in a doubleheader with Evangel. She hit .667 for the doubleheader with six hits, which included a double and homer. Her homer was a grand slam during an 8-run inning in the second game. She went 4-for-4 in the game with four RBIs. She also stole a base. Not only did she hit the ball well, she pitched well too. She went the distance in the 9-1 run-rule game, allowing one run on five hits while striking out five batters.

The Coyotes are 7-7 overall after Monday’s losses to Houston-Victoria. Wesleyan plays again on Wednesday against Huston-Tillotson in Austin, Texas before returning to Kansas to hopefully play the home opener scheduled on Saturday against Benedictine.