Dairy Workers Possibly Exposed To Bird Flu

Colorado health officials are monitoring 70 dairy farm workers who may have been exposed to the bird flu.

Agriculture and health officials spoke about the growing number of cattle being affected by bird flu during a virtual town hall earlier this week. The farm workers have shown no signs of avian flu so far and they have not been tested for the illness.

Two outbreaks of bird flu have been confirmed in cattle herds in northeastern Colorado since last month. State agriculture officials say they are waiting for guidance from the USDA before issuing restrictions for any livestock shows scheduled for this summer.