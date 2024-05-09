Five vintage Motorcycles stolen from Gypsum Properties Under Investigation. 

Two properties in Gypsum Ks were reported recently broken into with 5 vintage motorcycles contained stolen. The 70-year-old man who owned the properties recently discovered that his two locations were broken into after hearing reports from his neighbors.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan stated that One property off of the 200 block of spring Street and another off of the 400 block of Maple Street containing the motorcycles were broken into while the 70-year-old owner was living in Arizona. The last time he had visited the property was on October 1st of last year. And reported the incident on May 4th.

According to authorities, Neighbors who were in-trusted to take care of the property and mow the area stumbled upon one of the doors broken into a garage attached to a house at the spring street location costing up to $100 in damage. Upon entering the building, 3 motorcycles were stolen.

The vintage motorcycles were three antique Harley Davidsons, including a blue 1952 Harley Davidson Panhead valued at $30,000, a red 1945 Harley Davidson Knucklehead valued at $100,000, and a red 1942 Harley Davidson Knucklehead valued at $50,000.

The total loss at the home on Spring Street was $180,100, while the suspect allegedly moved to another location and disassembled a $30,000 1956 Harley Davidson Panhead, leaving it in pieces, and stole a $10,000 1973 Harley Davidson Electra Glide in the commercial building on the 400th block of Maple Street in Gypsum.

If you have any knowledge of the case please contact authorities.