Air Unit Copper Theft under investigation

a copper theft was reported recently off of the 600 block of south Holmes road yesterday afternoon

According to sheriff Roger Solden on May 8th around 4pm a 55-year-old man returned home to find his air conditioning unit left on its side with the $5 worth of copper stolen from the unit.

Costing up to $6000 worth of damage to the unit total, the theft would have taken place between May 5th to May 8th when the owner was away from home.

There are no suspects currently. If you know anything about this case, please contact authorities.