WILLIAMS EARNS KCAC FOOTBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONOR

Kansas Wesleyan’s Stevie Williams (SR/East Los Angeles, Calif.) has been named as the KCAC Football Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts for the Coyotes this week. KCAC Player of the Week is selected by conference sports information directors based on performances for the previous week.

Williams had seven receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown in KWU’s 30-20 win over No. 22 ranked Avila on Saturday.

Williams is now the career receiving yards leader in Kansas Wesleyan history with 3081 receiving yards in his career. He is the only receiver in KWU history with over 3000 career receiving yards.

The No. 10 ranked Coyotes are back in action on Saturday, hosting McPherson for Homecoming 2021 at 2 p.m. on Bissell Field at the Graves Family Sports Complex.