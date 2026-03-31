Will Combines Roll in May?

Kansas farmers may be cutting wheat before the end of May in parts of the state.

Justin Gilpin, CEO at Kansas Wheat joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra and says the crop is progressing rapidly near Wichita.

Gilpin is hoping the forecast for rain this week will bring a needed boost to the winter wheat crop around the state.

According to the National Ag Statistic Service, the latest snapshot grades the winter wheat crop as 7% very poor, 15% poor, 38% fair, 35% good, and 5% excellent. The crop is developing with 6% jointed.

The wheat crop still faces stress from dry conditions, temperature swings and severe weather.