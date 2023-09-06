Wildfires Smoke Impacting Air Quality

People across Central Kansas are dealing with poor air quality, as smoke from wildfires in Canada has drifted over part of the state.

The National Weather Service says reduced visibility and a reduction in air quality is expected. Reduction in air quality may impact those with respitory conditions.

According to the Kansas Deparmtent of Health and Environment, smoke can cause health problems, even in healthy individuals. Common health problems include burning eyes, runny nose, coughing and illnesses such as bronchitis. Individuals with respiratory issues, pre-existing heart or lung diseases, children and elderly may experience worse symptoms.

The hazy skies from the wildfires across Canada will continue into Thursday across the area.

Current air quality across the U.S. can be viewed online at https://fire.airnow.gov/.